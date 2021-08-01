Man Group plc Increases Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 143.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 188,881 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.49.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $31.41 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

