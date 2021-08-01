Man Group plc Invests $1.15 Million in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $2,243,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $12,549,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $58,904,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $10,596,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

OAS stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $107.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

