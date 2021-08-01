Man Group plc Lowers Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of InterDigital worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,686,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 215,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 109,786 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 427.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after acquiring an additional 85,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

