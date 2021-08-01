Man Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225,047 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.49% of Lakeland Industries worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

LAKE stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $216.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.72.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

