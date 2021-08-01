Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $364.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $368.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.