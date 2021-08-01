Man Group plc Purchases 3,816 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $3,148,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,937,274.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,147 shares of company stock valued at $12,573,624 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TKR opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

