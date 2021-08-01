Man Group plc Purchases New Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 51.8% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,677.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,182. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WOR opened at $63.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

