Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 367.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.93 and a beta of 1.20. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,721 shares of company stock worth $7,117,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

