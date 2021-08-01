Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,970 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.14% of QCR worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

QCRH stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $778.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

