Man Group plc Sells 100,144 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,144 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.20% of Oppenheimer worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $902,620.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPY stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $570.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

