Man Group plc Sells 135,805 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Man Group plc cut its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,805 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.13% of TriState Capital worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TriState Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriState Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in TriState Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

