Man Group plc Sells 139,494 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,494 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 587,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 573,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 544,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,287 shares of company stock worth $2,382,387 in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

