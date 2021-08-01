Man Group plc Sells 33,714 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,714 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 811,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,045,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,532,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 25,819.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 92,691 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.99. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

