Man Group plc Sells 78,257 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,257 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,433,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,775,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 308,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after buying an additional 45,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG opened at $49.12 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.