Man Group plc Sells 8,754 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 1,633.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 222,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.