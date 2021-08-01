Man Group plc Takes $1.12 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $280.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.36 and a 12-month high of $284.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

