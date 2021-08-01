Man Group plc Takes Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $13,070,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 143,379 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock worth $44,437,128. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.