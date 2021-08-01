Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,549 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after buying an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after buying an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Huntsman by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,453,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

