Manchester City Fan Token Price Tops $20.11 (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $20.11 or 0.00048451 BTC on popular exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $53.84 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00101784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00132903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,416.63 or 0.99807506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.86 or 0.00823818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,004 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

