Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Purchases 64 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $205,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $21.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,694.53. 1,278,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

