Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNTX shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.20 million, a PE ratio of -22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 970,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 62,903 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 17.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 86,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

