ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report $5.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.37 billion and the lowest is $5.20 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $118.58 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $61,328,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after acquiring an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after acquiring an additional 171,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.