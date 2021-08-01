ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.27. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

