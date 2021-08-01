MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading 13.2% Higher This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $15.86 million and approximately $581,542.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00133721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,698.14 or 1.00000286 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.28 or 0.00825648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

