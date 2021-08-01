Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

