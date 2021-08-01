Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 201,241 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRKR opened at $2.09 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

