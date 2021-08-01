Marlin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.84 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $45.48 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00102412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00137080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,042.34 or 0.99962747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.30 or 0.00828827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.