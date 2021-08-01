Maro Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $30.83 million and $700,715.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maro has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00055789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.33 or 0.00785154 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 945,931,393 coins and its circulating supply is 488,906,237 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.