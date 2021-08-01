Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 14,380 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.5% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,841. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

