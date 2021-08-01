Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 7.4% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,641. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.48.

