Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,654,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,692,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,345. The company has a market capitalization of $218.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $92.87.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

