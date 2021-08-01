Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in AON by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AON by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $260.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,737,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $265.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.04.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

