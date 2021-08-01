Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,936,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded up $17.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $637.41. 1,651,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $632.01. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.