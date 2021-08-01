Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $3,206,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $2,062,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.93. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

