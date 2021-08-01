Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $46,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.00. 867,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.68. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

