Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

LLY traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $243.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $248.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.