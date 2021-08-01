Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,346,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $453.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.