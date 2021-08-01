Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

KO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.03. 11,727,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,422,190. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.31.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.