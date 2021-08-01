Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.71.

NYSE FICO traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.91. 154,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.70. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.