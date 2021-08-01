Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 572,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

