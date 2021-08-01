Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,397,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Paychex by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after buying an additional 397,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $113.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,435. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

