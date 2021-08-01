Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $149.84. 3,067,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XLNX. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.