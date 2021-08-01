Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $719,086,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 37.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,489,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.00. 896,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,571. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $384.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

