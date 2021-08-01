Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 88,321 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,995. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $33.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

