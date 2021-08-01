Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $7.64 on Friday, reaching $275.53. 11,693,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,838. The stock has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

