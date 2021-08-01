Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,929 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 164,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $110,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,878. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.