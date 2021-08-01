Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 775 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 53,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.15. 47,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.03. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $113.91 and a 52 week high of $157.58.

