Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,719,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $26.39 on Friday, reaching $2,704.42. 1,197,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,320. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,553.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.