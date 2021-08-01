Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

Shares of FDS traded up $8.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.28. 280,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,258. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.