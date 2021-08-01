Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,461,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.39. 5,804,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,334,668. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

